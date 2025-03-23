Ahead of mayor polls, 14 MLAs nominated to Municipal Corporation of Delhi

NEW DELHI: In a major development ahead of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) mayoral polls, Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta has nominated 14 members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs) to support the civic body for the financial year 2025-26.

The nominations, made under Section 3(3)(b)(ii) of the Delhi Municipal Corporation (DMC) Act, 1957, include 11 MLAs from the BJP and three from AAP. These nominations are expected to significantly bolster the BJP’s chances as the party aims to secure the Mayor’s post in April.

The move by Speaker Gupta is seen as a strategic step that could tilt the balance in favour of the BJP. A senior BJP leader stated, “With the nomination of 11 party MLAs to the MCD, our position is considerably strengthened. We have also received interest from several AAP councillors who are inclined to join us.

This paves the way for a strong, triple-engine government—at the Centre, in Delhi, and within the MCD.” The leader added that this unified government structure would ensure swifter execution of development initiatives and efficient governance in the national capital.

The MCD comprises 250 wards, with councillors from 238 wards expected to participate in the upcoming elections. Twelve seats remain vacant as those councillors have won in the recent Lok Sabha and state assembly polls.

Alongside the 14 nominated MLAs, the electoral college will also include votes from seven Lok Sabha MPs and three Rajya Sabha MPs, as mandated by the DMC Act.With these nominations, the BJP now commands 113 councillor votes, in addition to 11 MLA votes and the support of seven Lok Sabha MPs.

There is also the potential for AAP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal’s vote to swing in the BJP’s favor, since the Anti-Defection Law does not apply within the MCD framework. This combination brings the BJP’s tally to the crucial majority mark of 132 votes, which it is expected to achieve without relying on cross voting.