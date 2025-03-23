Congress seeks special package for villages in Delhi ahead of budget

NEW DELHI: Ahead of the budget presentation for the national capital, the Delhi Congress has urged Chief Minister Rekha Gupta to allocate a special package for the development of villages, rural areas, and unauthorised colonies. The party claimed that these areas have been neglected for the past eleven years, leading to deteriorating living conditions.

Delhi Congress President Devender Yadav, addressing a press conference on Saturday, accused the previous AAP government of using residents of these areas as mere vote banks while failing to implement any significant development projects. He highlighted the severe water crisis in unauthorised colonies, alleging that the Delhi Jal Board has turned a blind eye to their suffering.

Meanwhile, the Delhi government has described the upcoming Viksit Delhi Budget as a “people’s budget,” promising positive outcomes based on public suggestions. Officials revealed that around 10,000 recommendations were received for the 2025-26 budget, with a focus on women’s economic empowerment, education, healthcare, pollution control, Yamuna cleaning, and waterlogging.

Yadav also called on the BJP-led government to fulfill its election promises, including granting ownership rights to residents of unauthorised colonies. He pointed out the dire conditions in these areas, citing issues like overflowing sewers, broken roads, faulty sewage pipelines, and inadequate educational and sports facilities.

The session will commence on March 24, with the budget set to be presented on March 25. A general discussion will take place on March 26, followed by its consideration and passage on March 27. The session is scheduled to conclude on March 28 with discussions on private members’ bills.