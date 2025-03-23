Heavy rush at New Delhi railway station as train delays cause congestion

NEW DELHI: New Delhi railway station witnessed a heavy rush of passengers on Sunday, particularly on platforms 12 and 13, due to delays in several trains, including the Shiv Ganga Express, Swatantrata Senani Express, Jammu Rajdhani Express, Lucknow Mail, and Magadh Express.
As passengers waited for their delayed trains, large crowds began to accumulate, causing congestion. In response, railway authorities swiftly implemented crowd management protocols, which helped control the situation and prevent any stampede-like incident similar to the one during the Mahakumbh.
Senior officials, including the Senior Commandant of the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and the Station Director of New Delhi railway station, arrived to oversee the crowd management efforts.
With the heavy deployment of personnel from both the railway and Delhi police administrations, the situation was quickly brought under control.
The Ministry of Railways confirmed that, despite the heavy rush, no stampede-like situation occurred. "The protocol of taking unreserved passengers through the holding area is being used," the ministry stated.