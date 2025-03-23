Heavy rush at New Delhi railway station as train delays cause congestion

NEW DELHI: New Delhi railway station witnessed a heavy rush of passengers on Sunday, particularly on platforms 12 and 13, due to delays in several trains, including the Shiv Ganga Express, Swatantrata Senani Express, Jammu Rajdhani Express, Lucknow Mail, and Magadh Express.

As passengers waited for their delayed trains, large crowds began to accumulate, causing congestion. In response, railway authorities swiftly implemented crowd management protocols, which helped control the situation and prevent any stampede-like incident similar to the one during the Mahakumbh.