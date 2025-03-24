A Punjabi Rises in Hollywood

While many struggle to pursue their passions alongside a demanding nine-to-five job, Delhi-born Punjabi singer Subhi—as she is popularly known in the music industry—has defied this trend. As a music practitioner, her journey took a grand leap when she created a track for the Hollywood movie Smurfs. Smurfs will be released this July.

Formerly a journalist in the United States, Subhi transitioned to a full-time music career, driven by her passion for songwriting and performance. In her words, “While working as a field reporter in the US in 2012, I came across the likes of AR Rahman and Mira Nair. Nair was working on the Broadway adaptation of her 2001-released musical drama Monsoon Wedding. Vishal Bharadwaj was composing the songs. So, she needed someone who could provide the Punjabi references to Bharadwaj. As I was into Punjabi music, I told Nair that I could help, and that’s how my journey in the world of music began. I realised how much fun I have with music, and hence, I decided to pursue it as a career.”

Family tradition

While Subhi's professional music career began later in life, her musical foundation was laid early. Growing up in a Delhi household steeped in poetry and Hindustani classical music, she had the privilege of formal training in the classical tradition. “My grandfather was into reading poetry. He was a huge fan of Mirza Ghalib and Faiz Ahmed Faiz. As a kid, I heard him reciting a lot of Urdu poems. My grandmother was into Hindustani classical music. So, my sister and I started to learn Hindustani classical music at a very early age. So, I would give my grandparents the due credit for my interest in music”, Subhi says.

As the singer-songwriter’s family was interested in music, she received initial support when she decided to give up her professional career in journalism and pursue music. “Instead of getting angry, my family became happy, as I finally started to pursue something in which I had a serious interest,” she says.

In Hollywood

As a music practitioner, Subhi’s journey took a grand leap when she created a track for the Hollywood movie Smurfs. She worked with DJ Khaled, Cardi B, and Natania Lalwani on the track ‘Higher Love,’ which is used in the film. The song became the first one to be featured in Hollywood with Punjabi lyrics.

Talking about the opportunity, the singer says, “I am signed to Desi Trill, a label run by Ty Ty Smith and Shabz Naqvi. Smith also owns Roc Nation, where he works with artists like Rihanna, Beyonce, Jay-Z, and DJ Khalid. Smith is also the producer of Smurfs. So, that is how, through Desi Trill, I got the opportunity to work in the film. I co-wrote the track and also sang the Punjabi part of the song.”

Fusion fiesta

As a musician, Subhi is influenced by multiple genres. She was trained in Hindustani classical music at an early age, and after living in the US for many years, she also draws influences from jazz and blues. She is also an expert in folk music. “My vocal tone is very folksy. So, when I am singing, you can feel the folk through my tone. When I moved to the US, I was part of the Western music choir. My coaches were opera and Broadway singers. I also learnt Jazz when I was living in Chicago. So, my music draws influence from a lot of genres. However, the bigger umbrella is, of course, pop.”

Besides vocals, Subhi is also a lyricist who wrote songs like ‘Higher Love’, ‘Chaand Ka Chilka’, and ‘In My Way.’ Like her vocals, her lyrics also draw inspiration from multiple languages and personalities. “I enjoy songwriting the most as it is the creative process where you conceptualise the song. So, that part excites me. I am a big fan of Gulzar, and his writings are a true inspiration for me. As I grew up in a family where reading Urdu poems was a tradition, my language is also influenced by that. Even when I write in Hindi, I use a lot of Urdu words,” she says in conclusion.