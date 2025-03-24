BJP’s task to balance ‘Vikas’, ‘Kalyan’ in Delhi Budget 2025

NEW DELHI: This week the Delhi assembly would reassemble for the second session of the 8th house. During the inaugural session, the spirit of the Bharatiya Janata Party trouncing the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) pervaded the house. BJP leadership played well to further discredit the AAP benches by placing the long overdue Comptroller and Auditor General’s (CAG) report on the table of the house.

AAP benches, probably dishevelled with the defeat of its top leadership in the polls, acted in an incongruous manner trying to bring street activism on the floor of the house. It failed in either having an impact on the floor of the House or bearing on the roads of Delhi.

In the run-up to the Budget session, the Leader of Opposition Atishi Marlena has done well to participate in the initiatives taken by the Speaker of the House Vijender Gupta to orient the MLAs about the house functioning. The training session, which was inaugurated by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, hopefully would have imbibed among the AAP MLAs the need to discuss and debate serious issues inside the house rather than protest over inanities.

On the other hand the Budget session would end the period of honeymoon which the Rekha Gupta government had been enjoying thus far. The season for the receiving and presenting of the bouquets is over and it’s time for hard business with the presentation of the Budget.

Given the poll narrative, Chief Minister Gupta, who also is the Finance Minister, would be needed to do a fine balancing between ‘Vikas’ and ‘Kalyan’ (development and welfare).