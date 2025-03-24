CAG seeks real-time monitoring of actions taken, urges Delhi government to submit audit reports

NEW DELHI: A portal may be launched soon for real-time monitoring of actions taken by various departments of the Delhi government on the CAG reports recently tabled in the Assembly.

The Accountant General (Audit) has urged the government to set up the portal for real-time monitoring of action taken notes by departments and recently met Assembly Speaker Vijendra Gupta in this regard, officials said on Sunday.

As per the process, the audit reports, after being tabled in the Assembly, are discussed in the Public Accounts Committee. Then the departments concerned submit action-taken reports on the CAG findings within three months. The Accountant General (Audit) vets it in one month from the date of submission of the notes.

However, currently there is a “huge pendency” in the submission of action taken notes by various departments.

The Accountant General (Audit) had earlier written to the principal secretary (finance) to explore the possibility of setting up an online monitoring system on the lines of the Audit Para Monitoring System (APMS). The National Informatics Centre, which has developed the APMS for the Central government, can tweak to suit the Delhi government’s requirements, the Accountant General (Audit) office suggested.

Portal may come up

