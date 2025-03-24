Couple found hanging from tree in Delhi's Deer Park

NEW DELHI: Two cousins who had fallen in love allegedly took their own lives by hanging from a tree in Deer Park, Hauz Khas, in the early hours of Sunday, with investigators suspecting that the couple resorted to this extreme step after their families disapproved of their relationship.

The deceased, identified as a 21-year-old pizza shop staff and an 18-year-old girl, who worked as a babysitter, were found hanging from a tree within the park premises. The police, after preliminary probe, ruled out foul play, attributing the motive to familial pressure urging them to sever their bond.

“Their fathers were brothers. Over time, the deceased developed romantic feelings for each other. A couple of days ago, their families had asked them to put an end to their relationship,” a senior police official said. Unable to bear the thought of separation, the duo allegedly decided to end their lives together, the official said.

A PCR call was received at 6:31 am from a security guard who stumbled upon the bodies. Investigators found broken cellphones from near the spot.

“By inserting a SIM card into another device, police identified the deceased and informed their families, who confirmed their relationship and said that attempts were made to stop them from continuing it,” said the official.

The man, from Pilanji village, had been employed at a pizza shop in Lodhi Colony. He left home around 2 pm on Saturday. The woman, from Chattarpur Enclave, had been staying with her aunt in Humayunpur for the past three days. She had also left home around the same time.