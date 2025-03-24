Delhi Dialogues | Need more civic sense on roads: Traffic police discuss ways to unclog capital chaos

NEW DELHI: The capital’s roads, appearing as mere pathways, often resemble chaotic arteries clogged with an overwhelming mix of private cars, two-wheelers, auto-rickshaws, buses, and commercial vehicles. Further strain in the system is imposed by a continuous and huge influx of vehicles from NCR cities such as Gurugram, Noida, Ghaziabad, and Faridabad. And there is our traffic sense, or rather lack of it. Off course, our complete disregards for parking spots. It seems the capital is perpetually on the roads!
While the sheer volume of vehicles poses a significant stress, a larger problem lies in the widespread absence of disciplined driving practices. A lack of proper training among a substantial number of drivers only intensifies the crisis.
Factors such as poor road engineering, encroachments, ongoing construction projects, waterlogging and inefficient law enforcement contribute to daily commuting struggles. The involvement of multiple agencies — the PWD, MCD, NDMC, NHAI, and the Transport Department — demands seamless coordination, without which lasting solutions remain elusive.
Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic Headquarters) Satyavir Katara and Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic Headquarters) Shashank Jaiswal have been vocal about the crisis, stressing the need for multi-agency cooperation to alleviate the city’s traffic woes.
Waterlogging and poor road infra: Seasonal nightmare
With the advent of monsoon, the inevitability of waterlogged streets unfolds. Nearly 450 chronic waterlogging spots have been identified, and efforts have been initiated to ensure better preparedness. However, traffic personnel deployed on the ground find themselves with limited options, often forced to rely on diversions rather than fundamental solutions.
Poor drainage systems and unplanned road maintenance projects further exacerbate congestion. The unpredictability of commute times is intensified as vehicles frequently break down due to accumulated water. Without long-term infrastructural interventions, such seasonal traffic nightmares persist year after year.
“If we consider the traffic situation in Delhi, we will find that many people using the roads are not properly trained to navigate them. They lack traffic awareness, unlike those who have been living in Delhi for a long time and are accustomed to its conditions. The sheer volume of traffic, the number of vehicles, road engineering, and the involvement of multiple departments, all contribute to the city’s challenging traffic situation,” said Additional CP Katara.
He further said that on a daily basis, traffic cops face several challenges and regularly write to concerned departments.
“There are many agencies we interact with, such as PWD, MCD, NHAI, NDMC, the Cantonment Board, and the Transport Department of Delhi so as to remove traffic bottlenecks,” said Katara.
“The responsibility for managing traffic in Delhi does not rest on a single authority but requires cooperation among all these departments,” he said, adding, “We are making plans to cooperate with each and every agency. Meetings are ongoing, with two or three meetings held under the chairmanship of the chief secretary of Delhi. All relevant departments have been called and instructed on how to work together to ensure smooth traffic flow. Since the rainy season will begin in May, addressing waterlogging issues is also a key focus.”
Following the massive traffic chaos on the Delhi-Gurugram Road, DCP Jaiswal said that vehicles have started using that route because many of them want to access the Mumbai Expressway. As a result, traffic has not only increased, but also at the same time, the service road is not functional due to ongoing construction work.
“Around 4,000 to 5,000 personnel, including our Delhi Police Commissioner and Special CP, are on roads. Every day we take meetings on how we can improve the things and make sure that road safety is maintained,” DCP Jaiswal said.
Pending challans & habitual offenders as Enforcement remains a pressing issue:
Enforcement remains a significant challenge, with 3.6 crore challans pending since 2015 and only 60 lakh resolved. Habitual offenders continue to exploit systemic loopholes, demonstrating little regard for traffic laws. A commercial vehicle has been found to possess 855 pending challans.
“Although the Motor Vehicles Act mandates hefty fines, their implementation remains ineffective. A maximum challan amount of Rs 20,000 exists, yet partial payments of Rs 500 or Rs 1,000 do little to deter violations,” said Katara.
More alarmingly, 3.56 lakh commercial vehicles possess three or more outstanding challans, while 5,000 vehicles have accumulated over 100 challans each.
“We seized three vehicles recently because their drivers had no licences. But when we tried to impound a vehicle with 855 pending challans, there was no legal provision to hold it. This needs urgent reform,” he said.
Katara also mentioned that every person who is violating or who is breaking the traffic rules, is aware of it. “So you need to have a mechanism where everybody should be aware and they should not violate the rule. That’s what I’m saying, we need public participation also,” he added.
Parking dilemma: A logistical challenge
Illegal parking remains a major impediment to smooth traffic flow. Even when action is taken, the lack of designated impoundment lots presents a logistical challenge.
Agencies such as the PWD and the CPWD have yet to provide adequate space for confiscated vehicles, resulting in an ongoing dilemma. The absence of structured parking spaces compels many drivers to abandon vehicles on roadsides, leading to avoidable congestion.
The enforcement of stricter regulations remains crucial, but without proper facilities, implementation remains hindered. “We cannot even deposit a vehicle. If we pick up a vehicle, where should we park it? The PWD or the CPWD should identify designated spots where we can drop off the impounded vehicles, but they are not providing them,” said Katara.
“For parking, it is equal responsibility of public also that they should use the parking spaces which are there and we need to have a civic sense also,” Jaiswal said.
AI and smart policing: Future of traffic management
With an increasing number of vehicles on the road, the Delhi Traffic Police is exploring Artificial Intelligence (AI) for better enforcement.
A pilot project is already underway, using AI-powered cameras to monitor violations. “We have deployed 207 RLVD (Red Light Violation Detection) cameras at 44 junctions and 125 OSVD (Over Speed Violation Detection) cameras at 66 junctions,” Jaiswal said. A plan to install 300 more cameras is in the pipeline.
“We are issuing around 20,000 notices per day through these RLVD and OSVD enabled systems,” he added. However, Katara believes human intervention remains crucial.
“It is absolutely necessary. Without human intervention, the signal or traffic system cannot function effectively. For example, AI cannot respond to the specific demands of VVIP movements. If a VVIP is approaching, what will AI do in such a situation? It is the police constable who will stop traffic and create a clear path for the VVIP convoy,” said the ACP.
Katara further said that the Integrated Traffic Management System (ITMS) is set to be implemented. “The government sanctioned it recently, and we will install it at certain intersections. We expect to have the system in place by the end of this year,” he added. Jaiswal said that the human component cannot be removed from the system.
“However, at the same time, efforts are being made to ensure a smoother traffic flow. For instance, if a vehicle crosses one red light, the next red light should be synchronised to maintain a smooth flow. We are working on optimising all traffic signals to improve efficiency,” the DCP added.
Stricter penalties imposed, but enforcement an issue
While fines have increased, enforcement remains weak. “If people are forced to pay their challans, violations will reduce. No one wants to pay Rs 20,000 in fines repeatedly,” Katara asserted.
One way to increase compliance is to deny vehicle registration renewals and insurance claims for those with pending challans. “Stronger enforcement will instill fear and discipline among road users,” he added.
When asked that the prosecution doesn’t seem to be deterrent among the traffic violators, Katara said it is deterrent. “If you are forced to pay Rs 20,000 of challans, next time you will not do the traffic violation. If the amount of the challan is deposited, nobody’s going to break the law,” he said.
Do VVIP movements pose traffic challenges?
Managing VVIP movements is a challenge for the traffic cops as brief delays for high-profile dignitaries can trigger jams in the city. However, multiple VVIP movements are witnessed in every single day, but majority of them are not even noticed by the common people due to “meticulous planning”.
“We often handle multiple VVIP movements in a day,” said Katara. “The sheer volume of traffic means that even a two-minute hold-up can create chaos.” Katara emphasised that the police have been managing such movements for years with professionalism. “We are trained for this. Sometimes, we manage two or three VVIP movements in a single day. Despite our efforts to streamline operations, brief stops can still cause significant congestion,” he said.
DCP Jaiswal highlighted the added complexity when multiple dignitaries are involved. “If there are programs with three or four VVIPs, the situation becomes more challenging for us. However, we ensure minimal inconvenience to the public. People may not even realise it most of the time because we handle it so smoothly,” he claims.
Jaiswal added that the police often slow down VVIP motorcades to ease public movement. “You may have noticed that we sometimes allow regular traffic to follow closely behind a VVIP convoy to reduce disruption of movement,” he said.
Cracking down on polluting vehicles
A crackdown on end-of-life vehicles has been underway for the past six months, targeting diesel vehicles older than 10 years and petrol vehicles over 15 years old. Impoundments are increasing, with daily seizures ranging from 200 to 300 vehicles.
“We have formed teams to handle this,” said Katara. “Every day, vehicles are impounded and sent to scrapping facilities. We’ve already sent over 2,000 vehicles to scrapping in recent months.”
Addressing the welfare of traffic personnel
Traffic management takes a toll not only on the city’s residents but also on the police personnel working tirelessly to manage the situation. Exposure to extreme weather, pollution, and high-stress environments makes it essential to focus on officer well-being. “We conduct periodic health check-ups for our personnel and provide them with protective gear,” Katara shares. “We are introducing air-conditioned helmets to reduce heat exposure, a first for Delhi.”
Jaiswal highlighted the importance of regular medical check-ups for officers, noting that work pressure can lead to many health issues. “We ensure that officers receive timely meals and rest during major deployments. It has improved their overall health. We have officers at all 125 checkpoints in the city’s borders to prevent polluting vehicles from entering Delhi. We ensure that they receive proper gear,” he said.
Chronic waterlogging spots: 450+
South Delhi
Vasant Kunj, Greater Kailash, New Friends Colony, Saket, Malviya Nagar
Major Roads
MB Road (Badarpur to Sangam Vihar), Outer Ring Road (Bhera Roundabout to Peeragarhi), Dhaula Kuan main road, Roads near Saket Metro Station, Nigam Bodh Ghat, Chatta Rail Chowk, Mangi Bridge, Mundka, IP Marg, Minto Bridge, Rohtak Road
Underpasses
Moolchand, Azadpur, Jakhira, Ashok Nagar, GGR/PDR underpass & Ring Road under Dhaula Kuan, Flyover, Pragati Maidan tunnel
Additional Areas
ITO, Sangam Vihar, Kalkaji, Main Kanjhawla Road, Budh Vihar to Pathar Market (Outer Ring Road), Y Block Bus Stand (Mangolpuri)
Delhi-Jaipur Expressway (near Narsinghpur)
Sohna Road, Golf Course Extension Road, Basai, Hero Honda Chowk, SPR, Subhash Chowk, Kamla Nagar, Pandav Nagar, Moti Nagar, Saket, Kabool Nagar, Okhla Phase III, Burari
Rainwater clearance capacity of drains: Only 50% effective in peak monsoon
Average increase in commute time during rains 30-40%