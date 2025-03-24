Delhi Dialogues | Need more civic sense on roads: Traffic police discuss ways to unclog capital chaos

NEW DELHI: The capital’s roads, appearing as mere pathways, often resemble chaotic arteries clogged with an overwhelming mix of private cars, two-wheelers, auto-rickshaws, buses, and commercial vehicles. Further strain in the system is imposed by a continuous and huge influx of vehicles from NCR cities such as Gurugram, Noida, Ghaziabad, and Faridabad. And there is our traffic sense, or rather lack of it. Off course, our complete disregards for parking spots. It seems the capital is perpetually on the roads!

While the sheer volume of vehicles poses a significant stress, a larger problem lies in the widespread absence of disciplined driving practices. A lack of proper training among a substantial number of drivers only intensifies the crisis.

Factors such as poor road engineering, encroachments, ongoing construction projects, waterlogging and inefficient law enforcement contribute to daily commuting struggles. The involvement of multiple agencies — the PWD, MCD, NDMC, NHAI, and the Transport Department — demands seamless coordination, without which lasting solutions remain elusive.

Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic Headquarters) Satyavir Katara and Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic Headquarters) Shashank Jaiswal have been vocal about the crisis, stressing the need for multi-agency cooperation to alleviate the city’s traffic woes.