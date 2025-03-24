Delhi villagers demand toll exemption on urban extension road for local commuters

NEW DELHI: Residents of 26 villages, including Bakkarwala, Dichaun Kalan, Kanjhawala, Nangli Sakrawati, and Karala, whose land was acquired for the construction of Urban Extension Road-II (UER-II), have demanded exemption from toll tax for local commuters.

The villagers argued that in other states, communities affected by road projects are typically granted toll exemptions as a standard practice.

They have raised this demand with the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and the Ministry of Road Transport, seeking similar relief.“...the undersigned representatives of villages and civil society organisations write to bring to your attention an urgent matter concerning the implementation of toll exemption for residents of villages through which the Urban Extension Road-II (UER-II) passes in Delhi,” the villagers stated in their letter.

“NHAI acquired land from numerous villages for the construction of UER-II, significantly impacting local communities. It is a well-established practice across states in India that local residents of villages affected by land acquisition for highway projects are granted toll exemptions.

The same rightful provision must be extended to our villagers, ensuring that they are not financially burdened for using a road built on their ancestral land,” the villagers demanded.