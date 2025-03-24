Senior Advocate N Hariharan elected president of Delhi HC Bar Association

NEW DELHI: Senior Advocate N Hariharan has been elected as the president of the Delhi High Court Bar Association (DHCBA) following a closely contested election. The vote counting process, which commenced on March 22 and concluded on March 23 , marking the culmination of the electoral process that took place on March 21.

Hariharan emerged victorious with 2,967 votes, securing the presidency by a narrow margin of 87 votes over Senior Advocate Kirti Uppal, who garnered 2,880 votes.

A distinguished alumnus of Delhi University’s Campus Law Centre, Hariharan boasts an illustrious legal career spanning over 38 years. He was conferred the title of Senior Advocate in 2013. In the same race, Senior Advocate Abhijat secured 1,429 votes, while Senior Advocate Vivek Sood received 339 votes.