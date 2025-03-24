Senior Advocate N Hariharan elected president of Delhi HC Bar Association

NEW DELHI: Senior Advocate N Hariharan has been elected as the president of the Delhi High Court Bar Association (DHCBA) following a closely contested election. The vote counting process, which commenced on March 22 and concluded on March 23 , marking the culmination of the electoral process that took place on March 21.
Hariharan emerged victorious with 2,967 votes, securing the presidency by a narrow margin of 87 votes over Senior Advocate Kirti Uppal, who garnered 2,880 votes.
A distinguished alumnus of Delhi University’s Campus Law Centre, Hariharan boasts an illustrious legal career spanning over 38 years. He was conferred the title of Senior Advocate in 2013. In the same race, Senior Advocate Abhijat secured 1,429 votes, while Senior Advocate Vivek Sood received 339 votes.
Senior Advocate Sacchin Puri clinched the position of Vice President after securing an overwhelming 4,515 votes. Puri, who was designated as a Senior Advocate in 2016, holds a degree in Political Science from Shaheed Bhagat Singh College and completed his legal studies at Delhi University. His opponents, Advocate Shyam Sharma and Senior Advocate Inderbir Singh Alagh, secured 1,895 and 1,080 votes, respectively.
The position of Secretary was claimed by Advocate Vikram Singh Panwar, who secured 4,389 votes. His closest contender, Advocate Mohit Gupta, obtained 2,958 votes, while Advocate Anil Kathuria managed 152 votes.
Polls were postponed multiple times
Originally slated for October 2024, the polls were postponed many times before taking place this month. The election was conducted via ballot on March 21 within the HC.