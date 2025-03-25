AAP walkout over ‘Speaker blocking discussion on Rs 2.5k scheme’ in Delhi

NEW DELHI: AAP MLAs walked out of the Delhi Assembly on Monday, accusing Speaker Vijender Gupta of blocking a discussion on the Mahila Samriddhi Yojana.

The opposition party claimed that they were stopped from speaking about the Rs 2,500 scheme on the first day of the assembly session, despite the issue being listed for discussion under Rule 280. The opposition MLAs sought to criticise the ruling government over the implementation of the scheme. After their walkout, Leader of Opposition (LoP) Atishi said,

“The real reason for suppressing AAP’s voices in the assembly was the BJP and Prime Minister Modi’s desire to avoid exposure of their false promises. In the fight for the rights of Delhi’s women, AAP legislators walked out in protest. This struggle will continue, both on the streets and in the assembly, until every woman in Delhi receives Rs 2,500.”

Atishi added that under Rule 280, every MLA has the right to raise an issue. She claimed that when AAP MLA Prem Chauhan attempted to address the Rs 2,500 Mahila Samriddhi Yojana, Speaker Gupta did not allow him to speak, despite the issue being printed in the List of Business.

“Prem Chauhan had submitted the issue under Rule 280, it was drawn through a lottery, and it was printed in the List of Business. But because the BJP wants to conceal PM Modi’s false promises, Speaker Gupta did not let the AAP MLA speak,” Atishi said.

On whether multiple MLAs could raise the same issue, Atishi explained that no rule prohibited it. She noted that there was no way for an MLA to know which issue another colleague had submitted.

“The assembly’s procedure allows any MLA to raise an issue under Rule 280, and a lottery determines which 10 members can speak. Never in the history of the assembly has an MLA been prevented from speaking after their name appeared on the list. It is clear that AAP was blocked only because PM Modi’s lie on the Rs 2,500 scheme was exposed,” she added.

Meanwhile, AAP MLA Prem Chauhan took to social media to question the BJP and PM Modi over the scheme. “Under Rule 280, I sought to raise the concerns of my constituency, Deoli, and the women of Delhi, who are still waiting for Modi’s Guarantee to be fulfilled. When will Rs 2,500 start reaching their accounts every month? When my turn came in the assembly to raise this issue, the Speaker stopped me from speaking. Why? Does the BJP and Modi ji not want to give Rs 2,500 to women?” he posted.