Budget can’t be formed by making ‘kheer’, but on economy data: Delhi LoP Atishi

NEW DELHI: The five-day Budget session of the Delhi assembly began on Monday with Chief Minister Rekha Gupta initiating a new tradition, the ‘Kheer’ ceremony, prior to the budget presentation. This marked the first time such a ceremony was held in the Vidhan Sabha ahead of the budget. Leader of Opposition (LoP) and former Chief Minister Atishi, however, criticised the BJP-led Delhi government for not presenting the Economic Survey before the budget.

“Delhi’s budget cannot be formed by making ‘kheer’, but on the figures of the economy,” she said, taking a jibe at the BJP’s ceremonial gesture. CM Rekha Gupta said earlier in the assembly that the economic survey would be tabled soon as audits in various departments were still ongoing.

Delhi Minister for Food & Supplies, Industry, Forest & Environment, Manjinder Singh Sirsa, responded by accusing the AAP of mismanagement, stating, “They have looted everything and that’s why a white paper should be presented on whatever they have done.”