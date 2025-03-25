'Children of Jhuggis will also have swings and gardens to play': CM Rekha Gupta

NEW DELHI: The Rekha Gupta-led government during its maiden Budget presentation on Tuesday, gave a boost to the residents of slums and JJ colony (Jhuggi-Jhopri Colony) in the national capital.

CM Rekha Gupta said that a large part of Delhi still live in slums, despite a budget being allocated but not spent and utilised by the previous government.

"We shall now spend Rs 696 crore to provide facilities in slums and JJ colonies. This fund will be allocated under the Jhuggi development board," she said.

She also added, "Now the children of Jhuggis will also have swings and gardens to play. There will be proper footpaths, lanes, clean nallahs and gardens for the kids to play."

Taking a dig at the Aam Aadmi Party, Rekha also said, "These people said that BJP will come and demolish the slums. But we have allocated 157% more funds than what was allocated by the previous government. The previous government spent more on advertisements, posters and hoardings than on actual schemes."

PM Housing Scheme

The Chief Minister said the previous government did not let Delhi get anything under the PM Housing Scheme — Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. "Our government will implement the PMAY this scheme, so that the poor can get its benefits. Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana will be implemented. An allocation of Rs 20 crore has been proposed for this," she said.

Rekha Gupta targeted former CM Arvind Kejriwal and said, "AAP built sheeshmahal; we shall build houses for the poor; you built toilet pots, we shall build toilets and bathrooms for slum dwellers."

Talking about the vagabonds in Delhi who live under the bridges and on the footpath, she said the government has decided to offer vocational and skills training to all such people and Rs 5 crore fund has been allocated for the same.