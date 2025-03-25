Delhi Budget 2025-26: Major boost for public transport, infrastructure with 38 per cent hike

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday presented a Rs 1 lakh crore budget for the financial year 2025-26, unveiling a vision for a well-connected and progressive Delhi.

With a sharp focus on infrastructure development, the budget prioritises ten key sectors, including transport, roads, water, and electricity, with capital expenditure seeing a significant rise to Rs 28,000 crore.

The government has allocated Rs 12,952 crore to improve Delhi’s public transport system, marking a 38 per cent increase from the previous financial year.

Additionally, Rs 3,843 crore has been set aside for road and bridge infrastructure. Gupta also announced that Delhi’s electric bus fleet will exceed 5,000 by FY 2025-26.