Delhi CM announces launch of 'CM Shri Schools' in FY26 Budget, allocates Rs 100 crore

NEW DELHI: After the schools of specialised excellence launched by the previous government, the new government in its maiden budget on Tuesday announced the opening up of new 'CM Shri schools' in the national capital on the line of 'PM Shri schools'.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced the allocation of Rs 100 crore for such schools which will be associated with the New Education Policy.

The CM Shri schools, Rekha Gupta shared will follow the National Curriculum Framework (NCF) 2023 which aims at restructuring various aspects of classroom learning and redesigning school education for the better.

PM SHRI School is a centrally sponsored scheme by the Government of India. This initiative is intended to develop more than 14500 PM SHRI Schools managed by Central Government/State/UT Government/local bodies including KVS and NVS. The scheme ensures every student feels welcomed and cared for, where a safe and stimulating learning environment exists, where a wide range of learning experiences are offered, and where good physical infrastructure and appropriate resources conducive to learning are available to all students.