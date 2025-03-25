Delhi CM announces launch of 'CM Shri Schools' in FY26 Budget, allocates Rs 100 crore

NEW DELHI: After the schools of specialised excellence launched by the previous government, the new government in its maiden budget on Tuesday announced the opening up of new 'CM Shri schools' in the national capital on the line of 'PM Shri schools'.
Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced the allocation of Rs 100 crore for such schools which will be associated with the New Education Policy.
The CM Shri schools, Rekha Gupta shared will follow the National Curriculum Framework (NCF) 2023 which aims at restructuring various aspects of classroom learning and redesigning school education for the better.
PM SHRI School is a centrally sponsored scheme by the Government of India. This initiative is intended to develop more than 14500 PM SHRI Schools managed by Central Government/State/UT Government/local bodies including KVS and NVS. The scheme ensures every student feels welcomed and cared for, where a safe and stimulating learning environment exists, where a wide range of learning experiences are offered, and where good physical infrastructure and appropriate resources conducive to learning are available to all students.
Meanwhile under the education budget, the Chief Minister further announced Rs 21 crore for 100 language labs for 100 government schools.
These language labs will be named after Dr APJ Abdul Kalam and Artificial Intellgence will be used to teach all kinds of languages comprising German, French, Sanskrit, Urdu, Spanish etc.
As many as 60,000 classrooms will be transformed into smart classrooms at the cost of Rs 100 crore and 175 new Computer labs will be made in schools with the funds worth Rs 50 crore.
In another significant good news for the class 10 students moving to class 11 after clearing the exams- Rekha Gupta announced that 1200 children will be provided with free laptops. For this, government allocated Rs 7.5 crore.
The Chief Minister also announced that Rs 618 crore will be kept for an education hub which will be built in Narela. A sports university will also be opened in Delhi, the CM said in her Budget speech.
Last year, the Delhi government had allocated 24.2% of its expenditure on education. It was significantly higher than the average allocation for education by states in 2023-24 (14.7%).