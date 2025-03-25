Delhi government increases healthcare budget by 48 per cent, expands Ayushman Bharat scheme

NEW DELHI: The BJP-led Delhi government has increased the healthcare budget by 48 per cent for the financial year 2025-26 compared to the previous year’s allocation by the AAP government.

The current administration has allocated Rs 12,893 crore for the health sector—an increase of Rs 4,208 crore from the Rs 8,685 crore budgeted by AAP in FY 2024-25.

A significant portion of the funds will be directed towards implementing central health schemes, including Ayushman Bharat, a key BJP poll promise. The scheme will receive Rs 2,144 crore, expanding insurance coverage for Delhi residents to Rs 10 lakh, with Rs 7 lakh being borne by the city government.

As per standard policy, the Delhi government will contribute 40 per cent of the Rs 5 lakh insurance cover while also providing an additional top-up of Rs 5 lakh.