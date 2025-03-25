Delhi government increases healthcare budget by 48 per cent, expands Ayushman Bharat scheme

NEW DELHI: The BJP-led Delhi government has increased the healthcare budget by 48 per cent for the financial year 2025-26 compared to the previous year’s allocation by the AAP government.
The current administration has allocated Rs 12,893 crore for the health sector—an increase of Rs 4,208 crore from the Rs 8,685 crore budgeted by AAP in FY 2024-25.
A significant portion of the funds will be directed towards implementing central health schemes, including Ayushman Bharat, a key BJP poll promise. The scheme will receive Rs 2,144 crore, expanding insurance coverage for Delhi residents to Rs 10 lakh, with Rs 7 lakh being borne by the city government.
As per standard policy, the Delhi government will contribute 40 per cent of the Rs 5 lakh insurance cover while also providing an additional top-up of Rs 5 lakh.
Additionally, Rs 320 crore has been allocated for the expansion of Health and Wellness Centres (HWC) / Ayushman Arogya Mandir (AAM), with plans to establish 400 new centres to strengthen primary healthcare facilities.
The PM-ABHIM scheme will receive Rs 1,666.66 crore to enhance critical care and diagnostic infrastructure, while Rs 147.64 crore has been set aside to improve financial protection under Ayushman Bharat - Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY).
Chief Minister Rekha Gupta also announced a Rs 10 crore allocation for the Ayushman Digital Mission, aimed at modernising records and creating an integrated healthcare data system for better patient management.
Criticising the previous administration’s performance, Gupta said, “The last government started 24 projects that ended up being of no use. Our goal is to make Delhi’s health system stronger and more accessible to all.”
She also announced plans to fast-track the construction of 10 to 13 new hospitals, with Rs 1,000 crore specifically allocated for the initiative.