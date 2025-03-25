Delhi government to present Budget today; focus on Yamuna cleanup, pollution control

NEW DELHI: Weeks after a new government was formed in the national capital, CM Rekha Gupta is set to table its first Budget on Tuesday. This marks the first time in over 27 years that a BJP government is presenting the Delhi Budget.

According to sources, the Budget for the next financial year is estimated to be around Rs 80,000 crore. Delhi government officials have hinted that the Budget will focus on infrastructural development, cleaning of the Yamuna River, pollution-related measures, women’s economic empowerment and job creation, among others.

A major challenge for the BJP government is to ensure the delivery of freebies given by the previous government and allocate Rs 5,100 crore for the Mahila Samriddhi Yojana.

Besides, the newly formed Delhi government will have to make budgetary provisions for other poll promises, such as free and subsidised cylinders for poor families. The Delhi CM has maintained that a diverse group of people, including educators, traders, farmers and lawmakers, had been consulted for the ‘Viksit Delhi Budget 2025’. Reportedly, residents of Delhi had shared over 10,000 suggestions for the Budget via email and WhatsApp.

Gupta said, “This Budget will truly be the people’s Budget.” She kicked off the five-day Budget session of the Delhi assembly on Monday with ceremonial kheer, a first.

However, Leader of Opposition and former CM Atishi slammed the BJP-led Delhi government for not presenting the Economic Survey ahead of the Budget, saying, “Delhi’s Budget cannot be formed by making kheer, but on the figures of the economy.” The day also witnessed a walkout by AAP MLAs against Speaker Vijender Gupta’s alleged decision to block a discussion on Mahila Samriddhi Yojana.