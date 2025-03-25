Delhi LoP Atishi calls the 1 lakh crore budget as ‘Hawa-Hawai budget'

NEW DELHI: Leader of Opposition Atishi on Tuesday criticised the Delhi budget, calling it a "hawa hawai budget" and labelling it "baseless and unrealistic". She alleged that the BJP government deliberately avoided presenting the Economic Survey before the budget to conceal the true financial state of the city.
“If the government truly had Rs 1 lakh crore in revenue, they wouldn't have hesitated to present the Economic Survey in the Assembly. They hid it because the numbers would expose the truth behind this hollow budget,” she said.
Atishi also accused the BJP of slashing key allocations to essential sectors like education, health, and municipal services, claiming the budget revealed the government's “intent to weaken public services”.
"For the first time in 10 years, the education budget has fallen below 20 per cent, showing their agenda to destroy government schools. Health spending has also been cut to 13 per cent—the lowest in a decade—to dismantle free treatment services for the poor," she added.
She further criticised Finance Minister Gupta for using the budget speech to target the Aam Aadmi Party and Arvind Kejriwal rather than focusing on Delhi's development.
Meanwhile, Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee president Devender Yadav compared the budget to that of the previous Congress government, stating, “Congress, with 34.3 per cent allocation for capital expenditure in 2013-14, carried out unprecedented all-round development. But 12 years later, the BJP government’s budget has reduced capital expenditure to 28 per cent, which shows that their development agenda is a mere eyewash.”
He also questioned the feasibility of the BJP's poll promise of a Rs 2,500 monthly honorarium for women. “With only Rs 5,100 crore allocated, it’s clear that only a few women, out of 44 lakh, will actually benefit,” he said.
Yadav further stated, “This budget is said to be guided by the principles of Dr B.R. Ambedkar, Mahatma Gandhi, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, but in truth, it is based on the lies and false promises (jumla) of Modi to betray the people of Delhi.”