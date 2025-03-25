Delhi LoP Atishi calls the 1 lakh crore budget as ‘Hawa-Hawai budget'

NEW DELHI: Leader of Opposition Atishi on Tuesday criticised the Delhi budget, calling it a "hawa hawai budget" and labelling it "baseless and unrealistic". She alleged that the BJP government deliberately avoided presenting the Economic Survey before the budget to conceal the true financial state of the city.

“If the government truly had Rs 1 lakh crore in revenue, they wouldn't have hesitated to present the Economic Survey in the Assembly. They hid it because the numbers would expose the truth behind this hollow budget,” she said.

Atishi also accused the BJP of slashing key allocations to essential sectors like education, health, and municipal services, claiming the budget revealed the government's “intent to weaken public services”.

"For the first time in 10 years, the education budget has fallen below 20 per cent, showing their agenda to destroy government schools. Health spending has also been cut to 13 per cent—the lowest in a decade—to dismantle free treatment services for the poor," she added.