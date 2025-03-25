‘If education system falls into RSS hands, country will be destroyed’: Rahul Gandhi

NEW DELHI: Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi on Monday joined a protest organized by the National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) at Jantar Mantar, New Delhi. The demonstration addressed concerns over the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, University Grants Commission (UGC) draft rules, and recent paper leaks.

Addressing the gathering, Gandhi accused the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) of attempting to undermine India’s education system. He warned that if the education system falls under RSS control, it could lead to widespread unemployment and jeopardize the nation’s future.

The protest witnessed clashes between NSUI members and law enforcement, resulting in several detentions by Delhi Police. Protesters displayed banners and chanted slogans demanding revisions to NEP 2020 and the withdrawal of the UGC draft rules. Gandhi further alleged that RSS-affiliated individuals are being appointed as vice-chancellors in universities nationwide, expressing concern over the growing influence of the RSS in educational institutions.

Highlighting the pressing issue of unemployment, Gandhi criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not addressing the concerns of the youth, accusing the BJP-RSS model of concentrating wealth among a few industrialists while neglecting employment opportunities for the masses.