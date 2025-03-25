Minister Ashish Sood hints at power tariff hike due to Rs 27K crore debt in Delhi

NEW DELHI: On the first day of the Delhi Viksit budget session, Delhi Power Minister Ashish Sood indicated a potential rise in electricity prices, citing a Rs 27,000 crore debt left by the previous AAP government with power distribution companies (Discoms) through the Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC).

Responding to a query from AAP MLA Imran Hussain about the anticipated increase in electricity tariffs, Sood said that Discoms are authorised to hike rates in order to recover the outstanding amount.

Sood added that during the tenure of the previous government, the Delhi High Court had directed DERC to issue a tariff order, but the administration failed to protect public interests.

“The previous government has left a debt of Rs 27,000 crore in regulatory assets with the Discoms through DERC. To recover this, the companies are authorised to increase electricity rates. During the previous government’s tenure, on the orders of the High Court, DERC was instructed to bring tariff orders,” Sood said.

He further criticized the previous government for not safeguarding public interests, stating, “That government could not protect the interests of the public. In the coming time, electricity prices will rise, and perhaps some people even want this for their political gains. However, the government remains in close contact with DERC and is closely monitoring the situation.”

In a separate development, former Delhi Chief Minister and AAP leader Atishi took aim at the BJP-led central government, accusing it of failing to deliver on its promise of Rs 2,500 monthly financial assistance for women.

Atishi claimed that the egistration for the scheme had not yet started, calling it a “clear instance of Prime Minister Modi betraying the people of the capital.”