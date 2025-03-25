‘Nearly 5 lakh students failed to get admission to DU in last three years’: Education Ministry

NEW DELHI: Nearly five lakh applicants could not secure a seat in Delhi University (DU) in the last three years, the education ministry told Parliament on Monday, adding that the university saw a surge in the number of applications received each year against the limited number of seats.

Union Minister of State for Education Sukanta Majumdar, in a written reply in the Lok Sabha, shared the data of applications and admissions in DU from 2022 to 2024. Going by the data shared by the ministry, a total of 4,64,870 students could not secure admission in DU over the past three years (2022, 2023 and 2024). As many as 6,69,100 applications were received during this period, but only 2,04,230 applicants gained admission.

In 2022, a total of 1,76,221 applications were received. As many as 65,225 of the applicants secured admission, while 1,10,996 did not make it. Likewise, in 2023, the number of applications stood at 2,46,685.

However, only 68,583 candidates gained admission while 1,78,102 students couldn’t secure seats. And in 2024, over 2.46 lakh students applied for admission to the Central university. Of them, 70,422 secured admission, while 1,75,772 applicants could not bag a seat, as per the ministry data.

The ministry also shared data on the appointment of teaching and non-teaching staff at the university. “The university has stated that the total numbers of teaching and non-teaching staff appointed in DU in the last 10 years are 499 and 221, respectively,” it stated.