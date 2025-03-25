Speaker calls for system to monitor CAG report actions in Delhi

NEW DELHI: Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta wrote to Chief Secretary Dharmendra on Monday, urging the implementation of the Audit Para Monitoring System (APMS). This system would track the submission of ATNs on CAG reports by various departments.

This move came after the Accountant General (Audit) recommended that the Delhi government establish an online portal for real-time monitoring of Action Taken Notes (ATNs) submitted by its departments on Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) reports

According to the Speaker’s office, on March 21, the Accountant General of Delhi highlighted several pending CAG report paras related to the Delhi government. He pointed out a serious lapse: over the past ten years, neither the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) nor the Committee on Government Undertakings (COGU) of the then Assembly had submitted any reports. Even more concerning, administrative departments had failed to submit their ATNs on CAG report paras, which should have been presented in the Assembly within three months.

CAG officials conduct rigorous audits of various departments throughout the year, and only significant irregularities are included in the final report. When the PAC or COGU takes up a matter, it becomes the responsibility of the concerned departments to present their ATNs in the Assembly. These are later reviewed by the CAG office. Failure to submit ATNs undermines the entire audit process, making it ineffective.