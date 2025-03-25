Will present white paper on AAP’s tenure, says Delhi CM Rekha Gupta

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced on Monday that her government will present a “white paper” on the tenure of the previous Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) regime in the national capital. She said this during a discussion on the Comptroller and Auditor General’s (CAG) report on the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) in the assembly.

“We will surely bring it, and the chief minister will provide more details,” said Delhi minister Pankaj Singh on CM Gupta’s promising white paper on previous AAP govt’s tenure. The first budget session of the eighth Delhi assembly is underway.

The CM also said the economic survey will be tabled soon, as audits in different departments are still ongoing. Gupta, who also holds the finance portfolio, will present the first budget of the BJP government in Delhi in more than 26 years on Tuesday. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) returned to power in the capital last month, after defeating the AAP in the assembly polls.

The five-day budget session began on Monday morning with a traditional “kheer” ceremony. Auto drivers, traders and shopkeepers gathered at the Vidhan Sabha to participate in the ceremony.

BJP MLA Karnail Singh said, “People from all sections of society, including traders and shopkeepers, have been invited. Today marks the first day of the budget session. ‘Meethi kheer, meetha budget’.”

Eco survey

The five-day budget session began on Monday morning with a traditional “kheer” ceremony. The first budget session of the eighth Delhi assembly is underway. The CM also said the economic survey will be tabled soon, as audits in different departments are still ongoing. Gupta will present the first budget of the BJP govt in Delhi in more than 26 years on Tue.