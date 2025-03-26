15-year-old boy kidnapped, killed by friends for ransom in Delhi

NEW DELHI: A 15-year-old boy was allegedly kidnapped and murdered by his friends in north Delhi’s Wazirabad area. The accused, all minors, later demanded a ransom of Rs10 lakh from the victim’s family, police said on Wednesday.

The incident came to light on Monday when Wazirabad police received a PCR call reporting the kidnapping of one Vaibhav, a Class 9 student from Mukherjee Nagar and a resident of Milan Vihar. His father, Vikas Garg, works as a driver.

During the investigation, CCTV footage revealed that Vaibhav was last seen with three minors on a bike near Jharoda Pushta Road. The police apprehended the suspects, who confessed to kidnapping and killing him for ransom, Deputy Commissioner of Police (north) Raja Banthia said.

On Sunday, they took him along with them to hangout on their bike. They took him to a forest area near Bhalaswa Lake and killed him using knives. They dumped the victim's body there and fled from the spot, police said.

Later on Monday, they called the victim’s father from his SIM and demanded a ransom of Rs 10 lakh. The body was recovered on the instance of the juveniles on Tuesday. Legal action is being taken accordingly, police added.