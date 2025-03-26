Delhi budget: Over Rs 10K crore for disabled, elderly

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government has allocated Rs 10,047 crore for the social security sector, with Rs 9,780 crore earmarked for schemes and projects under the departments of social welfare, women and child development, and SC/ST/OBC welfare.

CM Rekha Gupta said that the schemes would support more than 9.50 lakh beneficiaries, including 4.02 lakh senior citizens, 4.18 lakh widows and women in distress, and 1.30 lakh persons with disabilities.

The government has also proposed Rs 210 crore for the “Mukhya Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana” to supplement the “Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana (PMMVY).” This additional support will increase the total benefit under the scheme to Rs 21,000, along with six nutritional kits for pregnant and lactating mothers.

To support working mothers, Rs 50 crore has been allocated for the “Palna – National Creche Scheme”, under which 500 Palna-Anganwadi-cum-Creche Centres will be made operational.

These centers will allow mothers to continue working after childbirth without compromising child care.

A major boost has been given to the Anganwadi system, with Rs 206 crore proposed to upgrade 1,000 existing Anganwadi centers into Saksham Anganwadi Centres. These centers will have modern infrastructure, improved facilities, and better service delivery. They will be co-located with government buildings and linked to nearby schools. The CM said the centers will be equipped with modern facilities such as Wi-Fi connectivity, LED screens, water purifiers, smart learning tools, and audio-visual aids to support children’s holistic development.

“These upgraded centers will be co-located with other government buildings and linked to nearby government schools to ensure a smooth transition for children into formal education,” the CM added. In a bid to provide safe accommodation for working women, the government will set up two new Sakhi Niwas hostels, in addition to the 14 already operating in Delhi, benefiting nearly 1,935 women.

For senior citizens, the government proposed an increase in monthly assistance. Those aged 60-69 years will receive Rs 2,500, while those above 70 years will now get Rs 3,000 per month. Senior citizens from SC/ST and minority communities will receive an additional Rs 500 per month.

The move was announced by the erstwhile AAP government ahead of the Delhi Assembly polls held earlier this year.

The financial assistance for ‘women in distress’ and ‘divyangjan’ has also been raised from Rs 2,500 to Rs 3,000 per month.