Delhi budget: Rs 117 crore to keep cultural identity intact

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government has set its sights on transforming the national capital into a world-class tourism hub with a massive Rs 117 crore budget allocation on Tuesday for tourism sector schemes, nearly doubling last year’s Rs 66 crore.

As per city government, this ambitious financial push aims to redefine the city’s cultural identity, strengthen its global appeal, and establish capital as a premier destination for travellers.

One of the key highlights of the plan is the introduction of scenic boat tours on the Yamuna River, spanning from Sonia Vihar to Jagatpur Shani Mandir. This initiative, set to be executed under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model, is backed by a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed with the Inland Waterways Authority of India and the Delhi Development Authority (DDA).

The project is expected to rejuvenate Delhi’s riverfront tourism while offering visitors a unique experience.

To amplify Delhi’s global branding and tourism appeal, a dedicated fund of Rs 25 crore has been set aside, along with Rs 2 crore for a special fellowship programme aimed at nurturing young professionals in emerging tourism sectors. In a bid to position Delhi as a film-friendly city, Rs 30 crore has been earmarked for an International Film Festival, which promises to bring global cinematic attention to the capital.