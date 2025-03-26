Delhi budget: Rs 3.8K crore to ensure 24/7 electricity supply

NEW DELHI: The Rekha Gupta-led Delhi government has allocated Rs 3,847 crore to the power department, aiming to provide uninterrupted electricity to the residents.

This is a significant increase from the Rs 3,353 crore allocated by the previous AAP government in 2024-25. “The Delhi government is committed to ensuring 24-hour affordable electricity for all. This budget is a step towards making Delhi self-reliant in energy and promoting a clean future,” CM Gupta said during her Budget speech.

To meet the city’s growing power demand and support its economic growth, the government plans to increase domestic power generation through renewable energy sources.

Gupta announced that Delhi is set to sign an agreement with the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy to implement the PM Surya Ghar: Free Electricity Scheme in the capital. Under this initiative, residential consumers will receive subsidies of up to Rs 78,000 for solar power installations. To enhance the scheme’s impact, the Delhi government will introduce the PM Surya Ghar: Free Electricity Scheme – State Top Up, with a Rs 50 crore budget.