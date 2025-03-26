Delhi budget: Rs 9k crore to make city water clean

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government has unveiled its budget for the upcoming financial year, with a significant focus on improving water supply and sanitation. Under the

“Swachhata, Shuddh Pani, Swachh Yamuna” campaign, the government has allocated an unprecedented amount of Rs 9,000 crore. One of the key initiatives includes providing clean drinking water to Delhi’s three crore population.

To enhance transparency in water distribution, the government will install GPS systems in water tankers and develop an Android mobile app, “DJB Tanker,” allowing citizens to track water tankers in their areas. The budget also includes a Rs 10 crore allocation for consultancy services to improve water sector projects.

Additionally, Rs 150 crore will be invested in automation, Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) systems, and intelligent metering to enhance water management efficiency.

For sanitation infrastructure, Rs 500 crore has been earmarked for the repair and development of sewage treatment plants (STPs), Rs 250 crore for replacing old sewer lines, and another Rs 250 crore for upgrading water treatment plants. The government will also spend Rs 20 crore to purchase modern super sucker and dicky machines to improve the sewerage system. A separate Rs 10 crore has been allocated for the renovation of the Wazirabad trunk sewer.