Delhi budget: Rs 9k crore to make city water clean

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government has unveiled its budget for the upcoming financial year, with a significant focus on improving water supply and sanitation. Under the
“Swachhata, Shuddh Pani, Swachh Yamuna” campaign, the government has allocated an unprecedented amount of Rs 9,000 crore. One of the key initiatives includes providing clean drinking water to Delhi’s three crore population.
To enhance transparency in water distribution, the government will install GPS systems in water tankers and develop an Android mobile app, “DJB Tanker,” allowing citizens to track water tankers in their areas. The budget also includes a Rs 10 crore allocation for consultancy services to improve water sector projects.
Additionally, Rs 150 crore will be invested in automation, Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) systems, and intelligent metering to enhance water management efficiency.
For sanitation infrastructure, Rs 500 crore has been earmarked for the repair and development of sewage treatment plants (STPs), Rs 250 crore for replacing old sewer lines, and another Rs 250 crore for upgrading water treatment plants. The government will also spend Rs 20 crore to purchase modern super sucker and dicky machines to improve the sewerage system. A separate Rs 10 crore has been allocated for the renovation of the Wazirabad trunk sewer.
To tackle pollution from untreated wastewater, Rs 250 crore will be invested in preventing and treating dirty drain water. Additionally, Rs 50 crore each has been proposed for the repair of the CLC Drain and for piped water supply in areas lacking access to clean water.
Another Rs 200 crore has been set aside for the conversion and interception of the Najafgarh Drain. In a bid to reduce water loss and improve efficiency, pipelines will be laid to replace open canals from Haryana at a cost of Rs 200 crore.
The government also plans to install new borewells and Ranney wells with an investment of Rs 100 crore. Efforts to revive Delhi’s water bodies will receive Rs 50 crore, while Rs 50 crore has been allocated for rainwater harvesting projects.
Emergency water storage facilities will be developed with a budget of Rs 150 crore. The government has also announced its intention to seek Rs 2,000 crore in financial assistance from the central government to upgrade Delhi’s water and sewage infrastructure to international standards. In an effort to tackle the city’s persistent waterlogging and flood-related issues, the government has earmarked Rs 603 crore in its budget. Addressing the root causes of flooding, the government has proposed a comprehensive plan to enhance drainage and irrigation infrastructure.