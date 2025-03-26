Delhi HC issues notice to Parvesh Verma on plea challenging election from New Delhi seat

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday issued notice to PWD minister Parvesh Verma on a plea challenging his election from New Delhi constituency in the 2025 assembly polls.

Justice Jasmeet Singh issued the notice and sought response of the Election Commission of India (ECI) and 23 candidates, including AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal and Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit, who contested the elections from New Delhi.

The plea was filed by a person who claimed that he was not allowed to file nomination to participate in the election process.

The high court listed the matter for further hearing on May 27.