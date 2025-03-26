Government to untangle wiry web obscuring skyline

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government has unveiled an ambitious vision titled ‘Taaron Ke Jaal Se Mukti’ (Freedom from the Web of Wires), aiming to clear the dense overhead clutter of cable lines that mar the city’s skyline.

The 2025-26 Budget allocated Rs 100 crore to eliminate the hazardous mess of wires, enhancing both reliability and aesthetics of Delhi power infrastructure.

Overhead cables, dangling precariously in several localities, have been a long-standing issue raised by residents, particularly in the run-up to the Assembly elections.

Besides being an eyesore, this tangle of wires pose severe safety risks, often obstructing emergency operations by the Delhi Fire Service during fire incidents. By removing the wiry clutter, the government aims to improve efficiency, reduce electrical faults, and declutter the cityscape, the government emphasised.

In addition to streamlining power infrastructure, the Delhi government has prioritised fire safety with a substantial budgetary allocation. To enhance emergency response in congested and high-risk areas, small fire engines will be strategically deployed at 100 locations.

This is expected to significantly reduce response time, particularly in narrow lanes where conventional fire trucks struggle to navigate.

A sum of Rs 110 crore has been earmarked for procuring 17 high-capacity water bowsers, which play a crucial role in tackling large-scale fires.

Moreover, DFS will be equipped with state-of-the-art firefighting technology, including multi-articulated fire towers, aerial ladder platforms, and Hazmat vans to tackle incidents involving hazardous materials.

To strengthen real-time monitoring and coordination, live cameras will be installed in fire tenders, providing on-ground visuals to command centers.