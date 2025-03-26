Judicial approach as court infra gets Rs 490 crore push

NEW DELHI: In a move aimed at fortifying the Capital’s judicial framework, the Delhi government, in its FY25-26 Budget, earmarked a significant Rs 490 crore for enhancement of court infrastructure. This ambitious initiative is set to add 200 new courtrooms to the existing 690 in the national capital, with major expansions proposed at Shastri Park, Karkardooma, and Rohini court complexes.

The budget allocation comes in response to the growing demand for judicial efficiency, especially in a city grappling with mounting backlog cases. The move aligns with long-standing calls by legal experts and stakeholders advocating for robust infrastructure to ensure expeditious disposal of cases and improved accessibility to justice.

Apart from physical expansion, the government has also allocated Rs 200 crore to set up a Hybrid System of Courts, an initiative designed to modernise the judicial process. This system aims to integrate virtual and physical hearings, thereby increasing efficiency, reducing delays, and providing litigants with greater flexibility.

The hybrid model is expected to particularly benefit those unable to attend physical hearings due to logistical constraints, ensuring wider access to justice without procedural bottlenecks.

In collaboration with the Delhi High Court, the government is also making strides in enhancing judicial strength by increasing the number of judges presiding over sensitive cases.

A key aspect of this reform is the establishment of dedicated POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) courts to ensure swift justice for child victims of sexual offences.

To sustain these judicial reforms, the Delhi government has set aside a total of Rs 927 crore for various judicial schemes in financial year 2025-26. This includes funding for infrastructure, technological upgrades, and capacity-building initiatives to bolster the legal framework.