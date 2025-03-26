New board to take care of trader welfare

NEW DELHI: In a major push to position Delhi as India’s most business-friendly hub, the government is set to introduce a comprehensive industrial policy aimed at attracting investment, streamlining operations and supporting traders and industries.
Key measures include a Single Window System for fast-tracking clearances and a zero tolerance policy against illegal and polluting industries.
Recognising the growing demand for safe and efficient warehousing, the government will finalize a new Warehousing Policy to strengthen logistics infrastructure. This initiative is expected to enhance supply chain efficiencies, reduce costs, and attract large-scale investors in the warehousing sector, further boosting Delhi’s economic landscape.
To eliminate bureaucratic hurdles and facilitate seamless business operations, the Single Window System will provide a hassle-free, time-bound clearance process. This initiative is expected to significantly improve Delhi’s ease of doing business rankings, making it a more attractive destination for entrepreneurs and investors.
Additionally, the government will adopt a zero tolerance policy against illegal and polluting industries, ensuring a balance between economic growth and environmental sustainability. This move aims to protect public health while promoting responsible industrial development.
To address the concerns of traders, the backbone of Delhi’s commercial network, a Trader Welfare Board will be established. This board will work exclusively on identifying and resolving key issues faced by the trading community, providing essential policy recommendations and structural reforms to enhance business viability in the capital.
Recognising the economic potential of micro-industries, Rs 50 crore schemes will be implemented through the Delhi Khadi and Village Industries Board.