New board to take care of trader welfare

NEW DELHI: In a major push to position Delhi as India’s most business-friendly hub, the government is set to introduce a comprehensive industrial policy aimed at attracting investment, streamlining operations and supporting traders and industries.

Key measures include a Single Window System for fast-tracking clearances and a zero tolerance policy against illegal and polluting industries.

Recognising the growing demand for safe and efficient warehousing, the government will finalize a new Warehousing Policy to strengthen logistics infrastructure. This initiative is expected to enhance supply chain efficiencies, reduce costs, and attract large-scale investors in the warehousing sector, further boosting Delhi’s economic landscape.

To eliminate bureaucratic hurdles and facilitate seamless business operations, the Single Window System will provide a hassle-free, time-bound clearance process. This initiative is expected to significantly improve Delhi’s ease of doing business rankings, making it a more attractive destination for entrepreneurs and investors.