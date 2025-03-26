New STPs in offing as Yamuna gets Rs 500 crore muscle

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday announced several key initiatives aimed at rejuvenating the Yamuna River. The plan includes the construction of decentralised sewage treatment plants (STPs), upgrading existing STPs, and deploying modern waste management equipment to curb pollution in the river.

As part of the initiative, the Delhi government will set up 40 decentralised STPs at a cost of Rs 500 crore. These plants will treat wastewater before it enters the main drainage system, reducing pollution levels in the Yamuna. Additionally, Rs 250 crore has been allocated for a drain-tapping project that will divert and treat wastewater from major drains, ensuring that untreated sewage does not flow directly into the river.

“The Yamuna is not just a river; it represents our cultural and historical heritage. Cleaning it remains a key priority in this budget and a commitment to the people of Delhi,” CM Gupta stated in her budget speech.

The Najafgarh Drain, one of the biggest contributors to Yamuna pollution, will undergo significant transformation, with Rs 200 crore set aside for its conversion and interception. To further support river-cleaning efforts, Rs 40 crore will be used to procure advanced machinery, including trash skimmers, weed harvesters, and dredging equipment. CM Gupta reiterated that this was more than just a budgetary allocation, calling it a firm promise to the people. “Our commitment to a cleaner Yamuna is unwavering. This project will mark a significant step in restoring the river’s health and improving Delhi’s overall water management,” she said.