Push for public transport, 38 per cent rise in allocation

NEW DELHI: Earmarking Rs 1 lakh crore Budget for the financial year 2025-26, CM Rekha Gupta on Tuesday outlined a vision for an efficient, well-connected and progressive Delhi.
The Budget highlights ten priority sectors, including electricity, roads, water, and connectivity, with a sharp rise in capital expenditure to accelerate infrastructure development.
The government has allocated Rs 12,952 crore to improve Delhi’s public transport system which is 38 percent increase from previous FY 2024-25. Additionally, a total amount of Rs 3,843 crore has been allocated for the improvement of road and bridge infrastructure in the national capital. She also announced that the electric bus fleet in Delhi will cross 5,000 by FY25-26.
Furthermore, Rs 2929.66 crore has been allocated for Delhi Metro projects under phase IV corridor (Lajpat Nagar-Saket G Block, Inderlok-Indraprastha, Rithala-Bawana-narela-Nathupur) which is set to be started this year. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta pointed out that the previous AAP government had not paid any money to clear its
Rs 6,000 crore liability towards the Centre for Phase IV of Delhi Metro. The Delhi government’s outlay for the transport sector under AAP was Rs 9,337 crore in the 2024-25 budget.
A major highlight of the Budget is the doubling of capital expenditure to Rs 28,000 crore, which will be invested in infrastructure projects such as roads, sewer systems, and water supply.
It has allocated Rs 1,000 crore to improve the connectivity of Delhi with the NCR region.
The CM also announced a scheme for offering a smart card for free travel to women in public transport buses, slamming the Rs 14,000 crore loss to the DTC highlighted by a CAG report. "There was a pink ticket scam in the previous government in the name of offering free travel to women. The card will allow women to travel freely on public buses anytime, eliminating corruption linked to ticketing," she said, adding that the entire system will be digitised for better efficiency.
“Our goal is to make public transport more accessible and reliable,” Gupta added.