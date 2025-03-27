Ambedkar University prohibits protests near administrative block

NEW DELHI: A day after AISA’s massive protest in solidarity with the suspended AISA activist and BA student, the Ambedkar University administration on Wednesday released a notice prohibiting protests near the administrative area. Various access points to the university’s main gate were blocked and barricaded to prevent students from expressing their democratic rights.

The order issued by the university was titled “Prohibition of Protests in the administrative area (Gate Number 1 to Dara Shikoh Library).”

“This is to inform you that protests or demonstrations shall not be allowed within the premises of the administrative area (Gate No. 1 to Dara Shikoh Library), Kashmere Gate campus. In order to maintain a peaceful and orderly environment, the administrative area is strictly designated as a non-protest zone,” read the varsity’s order.

It further said, “All students must comply with this notice, and strict disciplinary action will be taken against violators. The area near the Punjab and Sindh Bank is designated for any peaceful gathering of students, with at least one day of prior intimation to the proctor’s office. We appreciate your cooperation in maintaining peace and order on campus.”

A meeting was held once again between the students and the proctorial committee, and a solidarity gathering was called in support near the VC’s office.

One of the senior leaders of AISA said, “It is extremely concerning that the entire campus has been barricaded and turned completely inaccessible by the administration. The entrances have been sealed off, student and faculty movement restricted, and the AUD administration has even gone so far as to issue a notice banning protests in front of the offices of the VC and other officials.”