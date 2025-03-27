BJP, AAP legislators on same page over pay hike

NEW DELHI: Delhi legislators may get hike in salaries, allowances, and other facilities, with Speaker Vijender Gupta forming a five-member committee to submit recommendations within a fortnight.

The committee will also consider MLAs’ requests to increase the number of staff for constituency-related works and the remuneration of data-entry operators provided to them.

During the discussion in the House, MLAs from both the ruling and opposition parties pressed for a pay hike.

This comes close on the heels of the Centre notifying a 24% hike in MPs’ salaries. “Two issues were discussed by the House, including one related to data entry operators and increasing the honorarium (of MLAs) in line with MPs,” Gupta told the House on Wednesday.

In March 2023, Delhi’s MLAs enjoyed a pay hike of 67%, after a gap of 12 years. After the last revision, the MLAs get Rs 90,000 a month. The monthly salaries and allowances of the chief minister, cabinet ministers, speaker, deputy speaker, chief whip, and LoP went up from Rs 72,000 to Rs 1.7 lakh.

The Speaker said that the decision was taken considering the sentiments and requirements of the members. The committee’s objective is to examine the current status of salaries and allowances and consider potential amendments so that MLAs may receive suitable facilities.

BJP MLA Abhay Verma chairs the committee, which includes Surya Prakash Khatri (BJP), Poonam Sharma (BJP), Sanjeev Jha (AAP), and Vishesh Ravi (AAP). The committee will consider the legislators’ workload, responsibilities, and necessary resources.