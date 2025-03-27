Can’t force students to buy books from specific vendors: Delhi government to private schools

NEW DELHI: The government has issued directives to private schools regarding the sale of books, writing materials, and uniforms. They have been warned against forcing parents to buy these items from specific vendors or school-appointed suppliers.

The move will protect parents from unnecessary financial burdens and ensure transparency within the education system, the government said.

Education Minister Ashish Sood on Wednesday said that private unaided schools must transparently display the list of prescribed books, educational materials, and other required items on the school premises. This information must also be prominently displayed on school notice boards and official websites.

He also said that all schools must display this list in a public place on their campuses. Any school failing to comply will be held accountable.

Under the powers vested in the Directorate of Education (DoE), nine instructions have been mandated for all private unaided schools. The schools must upload a list of required books and uniform specifications on their official website before the academic session. Schools and principals should ensure that students and parents are not pressured to purchase extra study materials beyond the prescribed curriculum.

The DoE will closely monitor adherence to these guidelines and take strict action against any violations.