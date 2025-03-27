Delhi HC rejects AAI’s claim over land after allotment to three political parties

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court has refused to interfere with the allotment of a 2.0524-acre land parcel in the upscale Vasant Vihar locality to three political parties, rejecting a long-standing claim by the Airports Authority of India (AAI). The land, originally granted to AAI for constructing residential quarters for its officials, was reallocated to the Samajwadi Party, Janata Dal (United), and Mizo Peace Foundation after the Union Government canceled AAI’s allotment in 2002.

A division bench of Justice Prathiba M Singh and Justice Rajneesh Kumar Gupta observed that the land had already been reallocated and developed by the political parties, making it impractical to reverse the process.

“The allotment in favour of the political parties cannot now be disturbed, and accordingly, the re-allotment of the Vasant Vihar land is not possible in the opinion of this Court,” the bench ruled. AAI had initially received the land to construct 120 dwelling units for its employees but was unable to commence work before the cancellation of its allotment. Despite multiple representations to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation and the Committee on Disputes, no resolution was reached. In 2016, AAI approached the High Court, challenging the land’s reallocation to political parties, arguing that it was not provided any justification for the cancellation.

However, during the legal battle, the political parties proceeded with construction under various judicial directives.

The High Court noted that since AAI had rejected an alternate land allotment offered by the government, the possibility of reversing the existing allotments was unfeasible.

“The AAI, being a statutory authority under the Airports Authority of India Act, 1994, had made the necessary payment for the Vasant Vihar land. A mere delay in construction, especially by an autonomous body, could not have automatically led to forfeiture of its rights over the land,” the court observed. While dismissing AAI’s plea, the court acknowledged that a resolution was necessary for the welfare of AAI’s employees.