New EV policy to focus on improving charging infrastructure in Delhi

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government is set to roll out a revamped Electric Vehicle (EV) policy from next month prioritising a massive expansion of charging

infrastructure to address the critical shortage of stations and accelerate the adoption of eco-friendly vehicles.

Officials said the policy will align Delhi’s standards with global benchmarks, including setting up 100 kW fast-charging stations in public spaces and offering subsidies of up to `30 lakh to incentivise private players to build these facilities.

Currently, Delhi lags behind international norms, with only one charging station available per 100 EVs. In European nations and the US, the ratio is one station per 10–15 EVs. The 2020 policy, which expired in August 2024 and has been extended several times, had set a goal of 45,000 charge points, of which only 10 per cent are in place.

In the new EV policy, a key focus is on upgrading charging technology. While Delhi currently lacks 100 kW stations, the policy mandates their installation in line with European standards, drastically reducing charging time compared to the current hours-long wait. The Transport Department has also proposed making EV charging points compulsory in all new buildings, with at least 20 per cent of parking slots reserved for such infrastructure.

Under the draft of the new policy, the government plans to install 13,200 public charging stations by 2030, ensuring at least one station within a 5-kilometer radius across the city. Charging hubs will be strategically placed on major roads like the Ring Road and Outer Ring Road, as well as under flyovers, officials added.