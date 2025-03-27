Parliament security breach: Delhi High Court seeks reply on bail plea

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday sought Delhi Police’s response on a bail plea filed by Manoranjan D, one of the six accused arrested in connection with the Parliament security breach of 2023.

The case was lodged under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). A division bench comprising Justice Chandra Dhari Singh and Justice Anup Jairam Bhambhani issued notice to the Delhi Police and scheduled the matter for further hearing on July 24.

In a major security breach on the anniversary of the 2001 Parliament terror attack, Sagar Sharma and Manoranjan D jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the public gallery during Zero Hour, released yellow gas from canisters and shouted slogans before they were overpowered by some MPs. Around the same time, two other accused, Amol Shinde and Azad, sprayed coloured gas from canisters while shouting “tanashahi nahi chalegi” outside Parliament premises.

During the proceedings, Manoranjan’s counsel argued that while their mode of protest was inappropriate, it did not constitute an act of terrorism under the UAPA.

The defense contended that the accused, both highly educated individuals, merely intended to highlight pressing socio-economic issues such as unemployment. “The method was completely wrong, but their intent was not to commit a terrorist act,” the counsel submitted. Justice Singh, however, made a sharp observation: “Highly educated people can be more dangerous… doesn’t mean that…”—a remark hinting at the complexities of the case.

The plea challenging the trial court’s December 24 order denying Manoranjan’s bail contends that the investigation has been concluded, with no substantive evidence linking him to any terrorist conspiracy. “The charges under UAPA do not stand as the essential elements of a ‘terrorist act’ under Section 15 of the Act are not satisfied. Mere participation in a demonstration, even if misguided, without criminal intent, cannot be deemed a terrorist offense,” petition read.