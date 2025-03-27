Passengers of Namo Bharat can earn free trips

NEW DELHI: Commuters on Namo Bharat trains can now enjoy free rides by redeeming loyalty points earned through the Namo Bharat app or the National Common Mobility Card.
Under the new loyalty program introduced by the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC), passengers earn one loyalty point for every rupee spent on their journey. Each point is valued at Rs 0.10 (10 paise).
Once commuters accumulate a minimum of 300 points, they can redeem them for a free trip. To simplify the process, the system allows passengers to redeem points for up to five trips at a time.
The redeemed trips remain valid for seven days. For NCMC users, loyalty points are credited to their account at the end of each operational day and reflected the next day.
For example, spending Rs 100 on travel earns 100 points worth Rs 10. Commuters can check their accumulated points at Ticket Vending Machines (TVMs), ticket readers, or ticket counters. Namo Bharat app users can easily track and redeem their points through the “account” section.
By selecting the Loyalty Points option and choosing Redeem, passengers can book tickets, with points automatically deducted based on the fare between their chosen stations. The program aims to promote paperless ticketing, according to officials.