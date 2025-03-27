Passengers of Namo Bharat can earn free trips

NEW DELHI: Commuters on Namo Bharat trains can now enjoy free rides by redeeming loyalty points earned through the Namo Bharat app or the National Common Mobility Card.

Under the new loyalty program introduced by the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC), passengers earn one loyalty point for every rupee spent on their journey. Each point is valued at Rs 0.10 (10 paise).

Once commuters accumulate a minimum of 300 points, they can redeem them for a free trip. To simplify the process, the system allows passengers to redeem points for up to five trips at a time.