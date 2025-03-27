Speaker Vijender Gupta dismisses LoP’s limited budget discussion time claim

NEW DELHI: Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta on Wednesday dismissed the opposition’s claim that limited time was allocated for budget discussions, calling it baseless. This comes after Leader of Opposition (LoP) Atishi wrote to Gupta, questioning why the government was allegedly trying to conceal budget details by restricting the discussion period.

In his response, Gupta said, “I have received a letter from Atishi stating that only one hour has been allocated for budget discussion. This is completely untrue. During the Business Advisory Committee meeting, which included opposition members, it was decided that discussions would be held on March 26 and 27.

All members will be given equal speaking time in proportion to their party’s representation, ensuring fair participation.” He added that the same rules followed in previous sessions would apply and, if necessary, the session duration could be extended.

“Discussions are being held on every subject during the session. Therefore, the claim of only one hour for budget discussion is baseless and politically motivated,” Gupta said.

In her letter, Atishi mentioned, “The Annual Budget Estimate 2025-26, presented by the Chief Minister, is the most significant document before the Assembly. Traditionally, it is followed by several days of discussion, with legislators from both sides presenting their views before the Finance Minister responds.”

She added, “This debate is not only crucial for legislators but also closely watched by Delhi voters and people across the country.”