YEIDA plans land rate hikes to placate farmers

LUCKNOW: In order to placate the protesting farmers, the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) has proposed buying agricultural land for industrial and urbanisation projects at an increased rate of Rs 4,300 per square metre instead of Rs 3,400 per square metre. According to official sources, YEIDA is likely to present the proposal for approval at its board meeting on Friday, March 28.

Notably, the UP government had revised the rates from Rs 3,400/sqm to Rs 4,300/sqm in December last year for land acquired for phases 3 and 4 of Jewar Airport. However, agricultural land was not included in this category and remained at Rs 3,400/sqm. Consequently, farmers started protesting, demanding the same rate. The rate of Rs 3,400/sqm was already an increase from Rs 2,650/sqm, which had been implemented in October 2022 following protests from farmers’ groups.

“We have prepared a proposal to offer Rs 4,300 per square metre to farmers whose land is to be acquired for our industrial and other urbanisation projects. This is to ensure that farmers whose land is earmarked for developmental projects outside the airport project site receive the same price as those whose land is acquired for the airport. We will present this proposal at the March 28 board meeting for approval so that farmers receive a fair price for their land,” said Arun Vir Singh, Chief Executive Officer of YEIDA.

After the board’s approval, YEIDA will offer Rs 4,300/sqm in direct registry mode to acquire land for developmental projects planned along the Yamuna Expressway, officials said.

Noida Airport is being built in phases. In the first phase, the state government acquired 1,334 hectares of agricultural land at Rs 2,650/sqm in Jewar and handed it over to Yamuna International Airport Private Limited (YIAPL), a 100% subsidiary of Zurich Airport International AG, which is constructing the airport. The first phase has a completion deadline of April 2025.