23-year-old man stabbed to death by two friends in Delhi

NEW DELHI: A 23-year-old man was allegedly stabbed to death by his two friends in southwest Delhi’s Dwarka after he failed to return items he had taken from their homes, a police official said on Thursday.

“The victim, Vishal Kumar, a resident of Sahyog Vihar, Uttam Nagar, went missing on February 21 after leaving for his car-washing job in Dwarka Sector-5. His mother filed a missing complaint on February 28 at Dwarka South police station,” police said.

“During the investigation, police identified two suspects, Raja Kumar Mehto (31) and Praveen Kumar (40), both from Dwarka Sector-3. They later confessed to murdering Vishal and hiding his body in an abandoned building in Nawada village near Dada Bhaiya Park” DCP (Dwarka) Ankit Singh said.

The accused revealed they had an old enmity with Vishal over borrowed items he never returned. They lured him to the spot under the pretext of consuming drugs, where Raja restrained him while Praveen fatally stabbed him with a skewer.