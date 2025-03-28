AAp leader Somnath Bharti challenges BJP candidate’s poll win from Delhi's Malviya Nagar seat

NEW DELHI: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Somnath Bharti has approached the Delhi High Court, contesting the electoral win of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Satish Upadhyay from the Malviya Nagar constituency in the recently concluded Assembly elections.

Upadhyay secured victory with a total of 39,564 votes, surpassing Bharti, who garnered 37,433 votes. The AAP leader has alleged “corrupt practices” under the Representation of the People Act, 1951, as the basis for his legal challenge. Additionally, Bharti has claimed that a criminal complaint or FIR is pending against Upadhyay.

Justice Jasmeet Singh briefly heard the matter on Thursday. Bharti, representing himself, reiterated his claims, while Senior Advocate Rajiv Nayar, appearing for Upadhyay, strongly refuted the allegations.

“It is easy to allege the existence of an FIR, but where is the FIR?” Nayar countered.

The court pressed Bharti for clarity on the alleged criminal case against Upadhyay. “You assert that a complaint is pending. If you are unsure, then be certain. That is why I am granting you time. If no such complaint exists, then you are making a false statement under affidavit,” the court cautioned.