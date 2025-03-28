Art meets science at Khoj Studios: How history and bias shape pest narratives

A pest is traditionally defined as an organism harmful to humans or human interests. The term also applies to humans perceived as annoying or difficult. But who decides what constitutes a pest? What power dynamics shape these definitions?

The ‘Pest Politics’ exhibition at Khoj Studios in Delhi explores how power determines which lives are tolerated and which are eradicated. It examines themes of preservation and control, looking at seed banks, invasive species, and monoculture plantations. Featuring six artists—Abhinav Suresh, Asim Waqif, Dornith Doherty, Koumudi Malladi, Pratyay Raha, and Sonali Kanavi—the exhibition presents works through video, sound, and research.

Curator Gayatri Manu, programme manager at Science Gallery Bengaluru, challenges the idea of a “pest.” She explains, “A species becomes a pest because we don’t want it around, often for economic reasons. Locusts threaten crops, mice spread disease—these classifications reflect human priorities.” The exhibition highlights how human management of ecosystems is based on self-interest. Manu asks, “If a butterfly drank blood, would it be seen as a marvel or a menace? A mosquito is reviled for feeding on us, while a butterfly is admired for its beauty. Even within the insect world, privilege exists.”

Manu was drawn to Khoj’s experimental space, known for fostering alternative artistic production. “It made sense to merge art and science to bring this exhibition together,” she says.