CBSE parenting calendar to empower kids

NEW DELHI: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is set to launch the Parenting Calendar for the academic session 2025-26 on March 28, aimed at strengthening the partnership between parents and teachers to promote holistic student well-being.

This initiative seeks to improve collaboration between schools and parents, creating a more supportive environment for children’s overall growth.

An official circular issued by CBSE on Thursday emphasized the vital role of parenting in shaping a child’s emotional, social, and academic development. “While schools provide essential knowledge and skills, the home environment lays the foundation for resilience, creativity, and critical thinking. A strong collaboration between parents and educators fosters an environment where children can explore their potential and thrive holistically,” it said.

The Parenting Calendar initiative aligns with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and is designed to enhance student well-being by empowering parents, schools, and educators to recognise child’s strengths.