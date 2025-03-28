CPM’s 24th Congress in TN's Madurai to host film stars Vijay Sethupathi, Prakash Raj

NEW DELHI: In a unique blend of politics and entertainment, the 24th Congress of the CPM in Madurai will roll out the red carpet for top film stars and directors. The five-day meeting, scheduled from April 2 to 6 at Tamukkam Convention Centre, will feature famed actors Vijay Sethupathi, Samuthirakani and Prakash Raj to share their perspectives on everything politics.

Vijay Sethupathi, known for his critically acclaimed performances, will join the Congress on April 4, along with Samuthirakani, who has made a mark in the Tamil film industry as an actor and director. Prakash Raj, a veteran actor with a penchant for socially relevant films, will address the gathering on April 5. The party has also invited acclaimed filmmakers Rajmurugan, Sasikumar, Vetrimaaran, T S Gnanavel and Mari Selvaraj to share their insights.

The meet will be a celebration of India’s cultural diversity, with performances by renowned artists and cultural groups from Kerala, Karnataka, TN, and Telangana. The event will feature a seminar on federalism to examine challenges and propose ways to strengthen it.

Senior party leaders, including party coordinator Prakash Karat and Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan, will address the delegates on April 6, on issues facing the nation, economic policies, social justice, and secularism. The event will conclude on April 6 with a “Red Flag Procession,” where cadres will carry the party flag through Madurai, symbolising the party’s commitment to the working-class solidarity.