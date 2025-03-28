Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta rejects LoP Atishi’s claim of disallowing special mention notices

NEW DELHI: AAP legislators raised objections on Thursday after Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta dismissed allegations by Leader of Opposition (LoP) Atishi, accusing him of rejecting Special Mention notices related to the city’s law and order situation. Gupta’s response came after Atishi sent a letter claiming that the Speaker had disallowed several notices filed by AAP MLAs regarding rising crime in Delhi.

Atishi argued that lawmakers have consistently raised issues concerning their constituencies and questioned why discussions on critical issues such as rape, shootings, and violence against women were being blocked.

“If the 70 members sitting in the Delhi Legislative Assembly cannot raise issues of rising crime in their areas, who will?” Atishi wrote in her letter. In his reply, Speaker Gupta rejected Atishi’s accusations, explaining that Special Mention notices must pertain to issues under the jurisdiction of the Delhi government. He further accused the opposition of misusing the House procedures for political gains rather than addressing issues like pollution, sanitation, and dengue control that directly impact public welfare.

“I will always welcome healthy and democratic debates in the House. However, I will not permit discussions that are aimed at gaining political advantage and wasting the time of the House for self-glorification in the media,” Gupta said.

The Speaker further said the Delhi Assembly follows the Special Mention rules prescribed in the Rajya Sabha.