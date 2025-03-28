Delhi police registers FIR against Arvind Kejriwal and others over defacement allegations

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police on Friday informed the city court that an FIR has been lodged against Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal and others following allegations of violating the Defacement of Public Property Act in the Capital's Dwarka area.

The registration of the FIR comes in compliance with a directive issued by the court on March 11. The court had instructed the police to formally register the complaint and submit a compliance report.

In response, the Delhi Police presented their report before Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (ACJM) Neha Mittal of the Rouse Avenue Court, confirming the initiation of the case.

Police also informed the court that the investigation is currently underway, citing the case’s dated nature as a factor necessitating additional time to examine the matter thoroughly. The court has scheduled the next hearing for April 18.